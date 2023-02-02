Who's Playing
College of Charleston @ Drexel
Current Records: College of Charleston 21-2; Drexel 12-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Drexel Dragons are heading back home. The Dragons and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with College of Charleston winning the first 79-75 at home and Drexel taking the second 80-79.
The matchup between Drexel and the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Drexel falling 72-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Amari Williams, who had 23 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored College of Charleston this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for the Cougars as they fell 85-81 to the Hofstra Pride. That makes it the first time this season College of Charleston has let down their home crowd. Guard Dalton Bolon wasn't much of a difference maker for College of Charleston; Bolon played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
College of Charleston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Drexel.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Drexel 80 vs. College of Charleston 79
- Feb 14, 2022 - College of Charleston 79 vs. Drexel 75
- Mar 07, 2021 - Drexel 80 vs. College of Charleston 75
- Jan 10, 2021 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Drexel 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - College of Charleston 61 vs. Drexel 60
- Feb 29, 2020 - College of Charleston 75 vs. Drexel 66
- Dec 28, 2019 - College of Charleston 76 vs. Drexel 65
- Mar 10, 2019 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Drexel 61
- Feb 09, 2019 - College of Charleston 86 vs. Drexel 84
- Jan 10, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. College of Charleston 78
- Mar 04, 2018 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - College of Charleston 89 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 05, 2018 - Drexel 87 vs. College of Charleston 82
- Feb 25, 2017 - College of Charleston 80 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - College of Charleston 90 vs. Drexel 76
- Feb 06, 2016 - College of Charleston 60 vs. Drexel 38
- Jan 09, 2016 - Drexel 61 vs. College of Charleston 54