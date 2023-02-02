Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Drexel

Current Records: College of Charleston 21-2; Drexel 12-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Drexel Dragons are heading back home. The Dragons and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with College of Charleston winning the first 79-75 at home and Drexel taking the second 80-79.

The matchup between Drexel and the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Drexel falling 72-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Amari Williams, who had 23 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored College of Charleston this past Saturday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for the Cougars as they fell 85-81 to the Hofstra Pride. That makes it the first time this season College of Charleston has let down their home crowd. Guard Dalton Bolon wasn't much of a difference maker for College of Charleston; Bolon played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Drexel.