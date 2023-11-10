The centerpiece matchup of Friday's college basketball slate takes place at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils host the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats in a non-conference clash between power programs. Both teams opened the 2023-24 season with blowout wins earlier this week. Duke finished 27-9 last season under Jon Scheyer, with Arizona posting a 28-7 record under Tommy Lloyd.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Durham. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Blue Devils as 5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 154 in the latest Arizona vs. Duke odds. Before making any Duke vs. Arizona picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It went 85-55 on all top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Arizona and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Arizona vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Arizona spread: Duke -5

Duke vs. Arizona over/under: 154 points

Duke vs. Arizona money line: Duke -202, Arizona +168

Arizona: The Wildcats are 17-20 against the spread in the last 37 games

Duke: The Blue Devils are 17-17-2 against the spread in the last 36 games

Duke vs. Arizona picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Arizona can cover

While the competition level was not top-tier, Arizona put together the best offensive performance by any men's basketball program in its season debut. The Wildcats scored 1.57 points per possession in the win over Morgan State, generating 122 points and placing eight players in double figures in scoring. Arizona shot 55% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 26 of 32 from the free throw line in the opener, producing 26 assists against only seven turnovers. That comes after a 2022-23 season in which Lloyd's team was tremendous on offense, scoring 112.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats were No. 2 in the country with 18.9 assists per game, and Arizona made shots at an elite level. That includes 56.4% shooting inside the arc and 37.8% from 3-point range, and Arizona also gathered 30.7% of available rebounds on the offensive glass. The Wildcats also finished with a strongly above-average free throw rate, and Arizona is facing a Duke defense that was below the national average in creating a turnover on only 16.5% of defensive possessions last year. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils host this matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium after a season in which Duke was 16-0 at home. That home-court advantage could prove beneficial, and Duke has a tremendously talented roster, headlined by Kyle Filipowski. Filipowski is a preseason All-American after averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2022-23, and he opened the 2023-24 season with 25 points and seven rebounds in Duke's opening win. He is the centerpiece of an offense that scored more than 1.09 points per possession last season, and Duke shot 64% from the field and 41% from 3-point range in its 2023-24 debut.

The Blue Devils crushed the offensive glass last season, finishing in the top 10 nationally with a 35.9% offensive rebound rate, and Duke was also elite at the free throw line, making 76.6% of attempts. On defense, Duke allowed only 34% shooting and 22% from 3-point range in the season opener, and the Blue Devils were in the top 15 of the nation in shooting efficiency allowed last year. Opponents shot only 30.5% from 3-point range and 46.2% from inside the arc against Duke in 2022-23, and the Blue Devils were also in the top tier of the country in free throw prevention (13.7 attempts allowed per game) and block rate (12.2%). See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Arizona vs. Duke picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 152 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that went 85-55 on its top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.