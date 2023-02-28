Who's Playing

NC State @ Duke

Current Records: NC State 22-8; Duke 21-8

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke will be strutting in after a win while the Wolfpack will be stumbling in from a loss.

NC State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 96-71 punch to the gut against the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday. Guard Terquavion Smith had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Duke proved too difficult a challenge. Duke enjoyed a cozy 81-65 victory over the Hokies. Guard Jeremy Roach and forward Mark Mitchell were among the main playmakers for the Blue Devils as the former posted a double-double on 19 points and ten assists in addition to five boards and the latter had 17 points along with eight rebounds.

The Wolfpack are now 22-8 while Duke sits at 21-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NC State enters the matchup with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Duke is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with 4.8 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last 11 games against NC State.