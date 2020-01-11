Duke vs. Wake Forest: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Duke

Current Records: Wake Forest 8-6; Duke 14-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will head out on the road to face off against the #2 Duke Blue Devils at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Wake in their past four games, so Duke might be catching them at a good time.

Wake came up short against the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, falling 78-68. G Andrien White had a rough night: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Duke beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 73-64 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G Tre Jones, who had 16 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

The Demon Deacons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Wake is now 8-6 while Duke sits at 14-1. The Blue Devils are 12-1 after wins this year, and the Demon Deacons are 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 19-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last six years.