Duke vs. Wake Forest: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Duke vs. Wake Forest basketball game

Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Duke

Current Records: Wake Forest 8-6; Duke 14-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will head out on the road to face off against the #2 Duke Blue Devils at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Wake in their past four games, so Duke might be catching them at a good time.

Wake came up short against the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, falling 78-68. G Andrien White had a rough night: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Duke beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 73-64 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G Tre Jones, who had 16 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

The Demon Deacons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Wake is now 8-6 while Duke sits at 14-1. The Blue Devils are 12-1 after wins this year, and the Demon Deacons are 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 19-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Duke have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last six years.

  • Mar 05, 2019 - Duke 71 vs. Wake Forest 70
  • Jan 08, 2019 - Duke 87 vs. Wake Forest 65
  • Jan 23, 2018 - Duke 84 vs. Wake Forest 70
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Duke 89 vs. Wake Forest 71
  • Feb 18, 2017 - Duke 99 vs. Wake Forest 94
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Duke 85 vs. Wake Forest 83
  • Mar 01, 2016 - Duke 79 vs. Wake Forest 71
  • Jan 06, 2016 - Duke 91 vs. Wake Forest 75
