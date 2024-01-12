Who's Playing
Dayton Flyers @ Duquesne Dukes
Current Records: Dayton 12-2, Duquesne 9-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
What to Know
Duquesne is 1-9 against Dayton since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The point spread may have favored Duquesne last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-67 loss to the Ramblers.
Duquesne's loss came about despite a quality game from David Dixon, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dixon has scored all season.
Dayton aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to six. They secured a 64-60 W over the Minutemen. Winning is a bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, as Dayton did.
DaRon Holmes II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds.
The Dukes have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-5 record this season. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season.
Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Dayton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Duquesne's sizeable advantage in that area, Dayton will need to find a way to close that gap.
Duquesne came up short against Dayton when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 69-57. Will Duquesne have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Dayton 69 vs. Duquesne 57
- Feb 09, 2022 - Dayton 75 vs. Duquesne 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Dayton 72 vs. Duquesne 52
- Feb 02, 2021 - Duquesne 69 vs. Dayton 64
- Jan 13, 2021 - Dayton 72 vs. Duquesne 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Dayton 80 vs. Duquesne 70
- Jan 29, 2020 - Dayton 73 vs. Duquesne 69
- Mar 09, 2019 - Dayton 78 vs. Duquesne 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Dayton 68 vs. Duquesne 64
- Feb 07, 2018 - Dayton 88 vs. Duquesne 73