Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Dayton 12-2, Duquesne 9-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Duquesne is 1-9 against Dayton since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Duquesne last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-67 loss to the Ramblers.

Duquesne's loss came about despite a quality game from David Dixon, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dixon has scored all season.

Dayton aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to six. They secured a 64-60 W over the Minutemen. Winning is a bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, as Dayton did.

DaRon Holmes II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Dukes have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-5 record this season. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Dayton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Duquesne's sizeable advantage in that area, Dayton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Duquesne came up short against Dayton when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 69-57. Will Duquesne have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.