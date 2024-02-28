Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: La Salle 14-14, Duquesne 16-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

La Salle has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Duquesne Dukes will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on La Salle, who comes in off a win.

Even though La Salle has not done well against the Rams recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Explorers blew past the Rams 84-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead La Salle to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rokas Jocius, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Khalil Brantley was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duquesne last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. Duquesne found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.4% worse than the opposition.

Despite their defeat, Duquesne saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dae Dae Grant, who scored 15 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

The Explorers pushed their record up to 14-14 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Dukes, their loss dropped their record down to 16-11.

La Salle beat the Dukes 81-70 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will La Salle repeat their success, or do the Dukes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La Salle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.