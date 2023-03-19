Who's Playing

Rice @ Duquesne

Regular Season Records: Rice 18-15; Duquesne 20-12

What to Know

The Rice Owls will face off against the Duquesne Dukes in a playoff contest at Ocean Center at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Owls as they lost 87-60 to the UAB Blazers two weeks ago. A silver lining for Rice was the play of guard Travis Evee, who had 20 points. Evee's performance made up for a slower game against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Duquesne and the La Salle Explorers two weeks ago was not particularly close, with the Dukes falling 81-70. Duquesne's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jimmy Clark III, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Clark III has had at least three steals. Clark III's points were the most he has had all season.

Rice is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Rice against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses two weeks ago. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dukes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.