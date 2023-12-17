Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Current Records: N. Kentucky 6-5, Eastern Kentucky 4-5
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
What to Know
N. Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Kentucky, who comes in off a win.
N. Kentucky scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 94-59 victory over the Patriots. That 94-59 margin sets a new team best for N. Kentucky this season.
Meanwhile, the Colonels couldn't handle the Ragin Cajuns on Wednesday and fell 73-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Kentucky has scored all season.
The Norse now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Colonels, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-5.
N. Kentucky skirted past Eastern Kentucky 64-61 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Eastern Kentucky.
- Dec 14, 2022 - N. Kentucky 64 vs. Eastern Kentucky 61
- Dec 18, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 81 vs. N. Kentucky 68
- Dec 08, 2019 - N. Kentucky 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 57
- Dec 08, 2018 - Eastern Kentucky 76 vs. N. Kentucky 74
- Dec 10, 2017 - N. Kentucky 91 vs. Eastern Kentucky 63