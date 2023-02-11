Who's Playing
Toledo @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Toledo 18-6; Eastern Michigan 6-18
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a game against the Toledo Rockets since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Rockets should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.
EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 102-97 to the Buffalo Bulls.
Meanwhile, Toledo was able to grind out a solid victory over the Akron Zips on Tuesday, winning 84-74.
EMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The Eagles are now 6-18 while the Rockets sit at 18-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Toledo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 11-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toledo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Toledo 96 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Dec 04, 2020 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Toledo 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Mar 02, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Toledo 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Toledo 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Toledo 60 vs. Eastern Michigan 56
- Feb 07, 2017 - Toledo 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Mar 07, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Toledo 60
- Mar 04, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 79 vs. Toledo 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 91 vs. Toledo 85