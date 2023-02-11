Who's Playing

Toledo @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 18-6; Eastern Michigan 6-18

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a game against the Toledo Rockets since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Rockets should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.

EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 102-97 to the Buffalo Bulls.

Meanwhile, Toledo was able to grind out a solid victory over the Akron Zips on Tuesday, winning 84-74.

EMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Eagles are now 6-18 while the Rockets sit at 18-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Toledo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 11-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Eastern Michigan.