Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Sacramento State 3-9, Eastern Washington 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against Eastern Washington since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Reese Court.

After a 82-76 finish the last time they played, Sacramento State and Idaho decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Hornets fell just short of the Vandals by a score of 61-58. Having soared to a lofty 100 points in the game before, Sacramento State's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Washington proved on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Vikings at home to the tune of 91-57. The oddsmakers were on Eastern Washington's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Hornets have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season. As for the Eagles, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 5-7 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Washington, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Washington will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State suffered a grim 82-63 defeat to Eastern Washington in their previous meeting back in February. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.