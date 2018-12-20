Ex-Louisville coach Rick Pitino reportedly finalizing deal to become coach of EuroLeague's Panathinaikos in Greece

It looks like Rick Pitino is jumping back into the coaching game.

Only a year removed from being fired at Louisville, the Hall of Fame coach is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of Panathinaikos of Greece, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Panathinaikos is one of the top clubs in the EuroLeague.

Pitino previously coached at the University of Louisville from 2001-2017, but was ousted after the FBI alleged he was involved in a pay-for-play scandal that landed him a five-star recruit in Brian Bowen. Pitino was fired by the university for cause, and he subsequently filed suit against the University of Louisville Athletic Association for the remaining $38.7 million on his contract at the time of his firing.

