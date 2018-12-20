Ex-Louisville coach Rick Pitino reportedly finalizing deal to become coach of EuroLeague's Panathinaikos in Greece
Pitino last coached in 2017 at Louisville before being fired for alleged involvement in a pay-for-play scandal
It looks like Rick Pitino is jumping back into the coaching game.
Only a year removed from being fired at Louisville, the Hall of Fame coach is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of Panathinaikos of Greece, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Panathinaikos is one of the top clubs in the EuroLeague.
Pitino previously coached at the University of Louisville from 2001-2017, but was ousted after the FBI alleged he was involved in a pay-for-play scandal that landed him a five-star recruit in Brian Bowen. Pitino was fired by the university for cause, and he subsequently filed suit against the University of Louisville Athletic Association for the remaining $38.7 million on his contract at the time of his firing.
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Power rankings: Duke closes in on No. 1
The Wolverines are still No. 1 in college hoops, while Virginia hops over Kansas and Tennessee...
-
Mountain West, Atlantic 10 series set
Leagues expected to formally announce the Mountain West/Atlantic 10 Challenge later Thursd...
-
Top 25 And 1: NC State enters rankings
Kevin Keatts' team is 10-1 after a big win vs. Auburn and is ranked No. 15 in Thursday's updated...
-
Canisius vs. Holy Cross odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Holy Cross vs. Canisius game 10,000...
-
Winthrop vs. UMES odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Winthrop vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore...
-
PSU-Duquesne ends in insanely bad beat
Penn State would convert on six free throw attempts in the final five seconds to clinch a 73-67...