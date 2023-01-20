Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Fairleigh Dickinson
Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-10; Fairleigh Dickinson 12-8
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Knights and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Rothman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sacred Heart winning the first 77-71 at home and Fairleigh Dickinson taking the second 82-75.
Fairleigh Dickinson bagged a 65-57 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Monday.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Sacred Heart sidestepped the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash for a 54-51 win.
Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Knights up to 12-8 and the Pioneers to 10-10. Fairleigh Dickinson is 8-3 after wins this year, Sacred Heart 3-6.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Knights are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 14 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Fairleigh Dickinson 82 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 71
- Feb 26, 2021 - Sacred Heart 70 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Feb 25, 2021 - Fairleigh Dickinson 82 vs. Sacred Heart 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - Sacred Heart 77 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Feb 21, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 81 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Feb 07, 2019 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 63
- Feb 08, 2018 - Fairleigh Dickinson 77 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Dec 31, 2017 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Sacred Heart 91 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 81
- Feb 02, 2017 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Feb 20, 2016 - Sacred Heart 91 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 80 vs. Sacred Heart 68