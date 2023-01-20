Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-10; Fairleigh Dickinson 12-8

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Knights and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Rothman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sacred Heart winning the first 77-71 at home and Fairleigh Dickinson taking the second 82-75.

Fairleigh Dickinson bagged a 65-57 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Monday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Sacred Heart sidestepped the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash for a 54-51 win.

Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Knights up to 12-8 and the Pioneers to 10-10. Fairleigh Dickinson is 8-3 after wins this year, Sacred Heart 3-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Knights are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 14 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.