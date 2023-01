Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-10; Fairleigh Dickinson 12-8

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Fairleigh Dickinson and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Rothman Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sacred Heart winning the first 77-71 at home and the Knights taking the second 82-75.

Fairleigh Dickinson beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 65-57 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came out on top in a nail-biter against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Monday, sneaking past 54-51. Having forecasted a close win for Sacred Heart, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Fairleigh Dickinson is now 12-8 while the Pioneers sit at 10-10. The Knights are 8-3 after wins this year, Sacred Heart 3-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 14 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.