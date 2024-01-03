Halftime Report

The last time East Carolina and FAU met, the game was decided by 26 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 36-35, East Carolina has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If East Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-6 in no time. On the other hand, FAU will have to make due with a 10-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ FAU Owls

Current Records: East Carolina 7-6, FAU 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

East Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The East Carolina Pirates and the FAU Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Friday, the Pirates ended up a good deal behind the Buccaneers and lost 86-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was RJ Felton, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Brandon Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with nine rebounds and four steals.

Even though they lost, East Carolina were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, FAU unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell to the Eagles 72-68. FAU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% worse than the opposition.

FAU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Vladislav Goldin, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds, and Johnell Davis who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

The Pirates have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season. As for the Owls, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for East Carolina against FAU in their previous matchup back in December of 2015 as the squad secured a 74-48 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for East Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a big 17.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.