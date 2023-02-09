Who's Playing

Rice @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Rice 15-8; Florida Atlantic 22-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Florida Atlantic Owls are heading back home. Florida Atlantic and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Florida Atlantic and the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida Atlantic wrapped it up with a 67-52 win on the road. The top scorers for Florida Atlantic were center Vladislav Goldin (15 points) and guard Alijah Martin (13 points).

Meanwhile, Rice came up short against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, falling 74-64.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Florida Atlantic's victory brought them up to 22-2 while Rice's loss pulled them down to 15-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida Atlantic have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 30th in college basketball. But Rice ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.88

Odds

The Owls are a big 14-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic and Rice both have three wins in their last six games.