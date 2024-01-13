Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Florida looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Arkansas 46-33.

Florida came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Arkansas 9-6, Florida 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Arkansas likes a good challenge.

The point spread may have favored Florida last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Rebels on the road by a decisive 103-85 margin. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zyon Pullin, who scored 18 points. Another player making a difference was Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 23 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Florida were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 26 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks came up short against the Bulldogs on Wednesday and fell 76-66. Arkansas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Tramon Mark, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Gators' loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Razorbacks, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 9-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.1 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5-1 against the spread).

Odds

Florida is a big 8-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 7-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.