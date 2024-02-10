Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Auburn 19-4, Florida 15-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Auburn has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Auburn and the Crimson Tide didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Tigers strolled past the Crimson Tide with points to spare, taking the game 99-81.

Auburn relied on the efforts of Johni Broome, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks, and Jaylin Williams, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Donaldson, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Florida had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Aggies and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Gators were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to the Aggies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the defeat, Florida had strong showings from Zyon Pullin, who scored 18 points along with eight assists, and Riley Kugel, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. Kugel didn't help Florida's cause all that much against the Wildcats last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Even though they lost, Florida were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted eight assists.

The Tigers' victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 19-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.9 points per game. As for the Gators, their loss dropped their record down to 15-7.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Auburn skirted past the Gators 61-58 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Auburn.