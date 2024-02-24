Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Vanderbilt 7-19, Florida 18-8

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Florida. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The timing is sure in Florida's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Commodores have not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses.

Florida fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Crimson Tide on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 98-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (88), Florida still had to take the loss.

The losing side was boosted by Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. He hasn't dropped below 20 points for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Micah Handlogten, who scored five points along with 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 76-64 to the Bulldogs.

Despite the loss, Vanderbilt had strong showings from Ezra Manjon, who scored 12 points along with six assists, and Paul Lewis, who scored 18 points. Lewis didn't help Vanderbilt's cause all that much against the Volunteers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Gators' defeat dropped their record down to 18-8. As for the Commodores, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-19 record this season.

Florida ended up a good deal behind the Commodores when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 88-72. Will Florida have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Florida is a big 16-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Florida has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.