Vanderbilt Commodores @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Vanderbilt 7-19, Florida 18-8

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Florida is 8-2 against the Commodores since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The timing is sure in Florida's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Commodores have not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses.

Florida fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Crimson Tide on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 98-93 to the Crimson Tide. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (88), Florida still had to take the loss.

The losing side was boosted by Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. He hasn't dropped below 20 points for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Micah Handlogten, who scored five points along with 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 76-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ezra Manjon, who scored 12 points along with six assists, and Paul Lewis who scored 18 points. Lewis didn't help Vanderbilt's cause all that much against the Volunteers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Gators' loss dropped their record down to 18-8. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-19 record this season.

Florida ended up a good deal behind the Commodores in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 88-72. Will Florida have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Florida has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.