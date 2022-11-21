Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 2-1; Florida Gulf Coast 2-2

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse will take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Hertz Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, NKU has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Norse and the Cincinnati Bearcats last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as NKU wrapped it up with a 64-51 victory at home. NKU's Sam Vinson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 81-50, which was the final score in Florida Gulf Coast's tilt against the Tennessee Volunteers last week.

Northern Kentucky's win lifted them to 2-1 while Florida Gulf Coast's loss dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if NKU can repeat their recent success or if Florida Gulf Coast bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Norse are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.