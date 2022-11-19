Who's Playing

Bryant @ Florida International

Current Records: Bryant 2-1; Florida International 2-1

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

There's no need to mince words: the Panthers lost to the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 107-74. Denver Jones (19 points) was the top scorer for Florida International.

Meanwhile, Bryant ended up a good deal behind the Florida Atlantic Owls when they played on Thursday, losing 85-74.

Florida International is expected to lose this next one by 3. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida International has allowed their opponents an average of ten steals per game, the second most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Florida International, the Bulldogs come into the game boasting the most steals per game in college basketball at 14.3. In other words, the Panthers will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.