George Mason Patriots @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: George Mason 18-9, Fordham 11-16

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Fordham Rams and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Friday.

Fordham had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Dukes by a score of 79-67. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.4% better than the opposition, as Fordham's was.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Rose, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Fordham's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Antrell Charlton, who scored 16 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, George Mason's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. Their painful 80-59 defeat to the Ramblers might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for George Mason in their matchups with the Ramblers: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, George Mason saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darius Maddox, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Maddox didn't help George Mason's cause all that much against the Flyers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Amari Kelly, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Rams' victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-16. As for the Patriots, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-9.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham came up short against the Patriots in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 64-58. Will Fordham have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

George Mason has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.