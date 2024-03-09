Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-19, Fordham 12-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

What to Know

Fordham has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Rams had to settle for a 66-64 loss against the Minutemen.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Abdou Tsimbila, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kyle Rose, who scored 15 points along with five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 69-51 bruising from the Patriots. After a 92-84 finish the last time they played, Rhode Island and George Mason decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The Rams dropped their record down to 12-18 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Rams, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Fordham is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 11-18, while Rhode Island is 10-17-1.

Odds

Fordham is a solid 7-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Fordham has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.