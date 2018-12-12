Former five-star prospect Quade Green leaving Kentucky basketball program

Former five-star point guard prospect Quade Green is leaving the program, according to coach John Calipari. CatsPause.com and The Athletic initially reported that Green was considering a transfer. Calipari later confirmed that notion.

"I met with Quade yesterday and we talked through a lot of different things," Calipari said. "The thing that struck me most is what a great kid Quade is. He felt like he was in a position that he couldn't overcome and he had the maturity to come in and sit down and talk through it with me.

"Quade has my full support with this decision. We haven't had many kids leave, but when we do, we always support them and, in just about every case, stay in touch with each other. I hope that will be the case with Quade."

Green, a sophomore, played in 34 games and started 13 as a true freshman last season where he averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. Nine games into his second season in Lexington, however, he's found himself relegated to an off-the-bench role playing fewer minutes in the Wildcats' deep point guard rotation. True freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley are both leading Green in minutes played.

Green will be among the latest former star recruits to transfer out of Kentucky, joining Charles Matthews, Marcus Lee, Kyle Wiltjer, Tai Wynyard and Sacha Killeya-Jones, among others.

Green was averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game this season and shooting 42.3 percent from the 3-point line.