Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun named coach at Division III's University of St. Joseph
Calhoun is taking over a D-III upstart in West Hartford and officially coming out of retirement
Longtime UConn coach Jim Calhoun, who retired from his post in 2012 after 26 seasons at the helm of the program, has officially re-entered the workforce as the coach at St. Joseph, a new NCAA Division II program in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Calhoun had been working at St. Joseph in an official capacity as a consultant and adviser since last year with intent to become coach, but his official transition to that position didn't become official until Tuesday when he signed his contract, according to the Hartford Courant.
During his time as a consultant and adviser, Calhoun and Glen Miller, an assistant coach on his staff at UConn, spent their time recruiting and filling out a full roster by scouring the region for talent. According to the Courant, Calhoun and Miller assembled a roster by April 2018.
Calhoun, 76, has an astounding 873 wins as a head coach throughout his storied coaching career, including three national championships with UConn. He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2005.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marbury: Duke's Zion better than LeBron
The former NBA star predicts Zion has a chance to be the best basketball player ever
-
Two US players stabbed in Romania
The players for ACS Cuza Brailiza had surgery after a fight at a local club in Bucharest
-
Who's Next: Michigan State
Who's Next: A look at the five realistic names to monitor as potential replacements for Hall...
-
LeBron to produce college hoops show
The report that James and his media company will produce a series is the second in as many...
-
5-star PG Mannion commits to Arizona
Mannion picked the Wildcats over other finalist Marquette on Friday
-
Who's next: Who follows Boeheim at Cuse?
Who's Next: Boeheim has kept the Orange nationally relevant, but to stay that way SU needs...