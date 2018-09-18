Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun named coach at Division III's University of St. Joseph

Longtime UConn coach Jim Calhoun, who retired from his post in 2012 after 26 seasons at the helm of the program, has officially re-entered the workforce as the coach at St. Joseph, a new NCAA Division II program in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Calhoun had been working at St. Joseph in an official capacity as a consultant and adviser since last year with intent to become coach, but his official transition to that position didn't become official until Tuesday when he signed his contract, according to the Hartford Courant.

No fan fare but it’s official. Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun couldn’t stay away. Signing a contract today and becoming the head coach of Div. III men’s basketball team at St. Joseph’s @USJCT @FOX61 pic.twitter.com/9rPMFigoNu — Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) September 18, 2018

During his time as a consultant and adviser, Calhoun and Glen Miller, an assistant coach on his staff at UConn, spent their time recruiting and filling out a full roster by scouring the region for talent. According to the Courant, Calhoun and Miller assembled a roster by April 2018.

Calhoun, 76, has an astounding 873 wins as a head coach throughout his storied coaching career, including three national championships with UConn. He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2005.