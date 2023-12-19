Who's Playing

Bridgewater College (VA) Eagles @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Bridgewater College (VA) 0-1, George Mason 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will be home for the holidays to greet the Bridgewater College (VA) Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at EagleBank Arena. George Mason will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

On Saturday, the Patriots earned a 62-54 victory over the Greyhounds. The win was just what George Mason needed coming off of a 87-66 loss in their prior contest.

George Mason's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jared Billups, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Maddox, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Bridgewater College (VA) had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Phoenix on the road and fell 104-70. Bridgewater College (VA) was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-37.

The Patriots have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: George Mason have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bridgewater College (VA) struggles in that department as they've drained 37.9% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.