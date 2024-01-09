Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: VCU 8-7, George Mason 13-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

What to Know

VCU has enjoyed a eight-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The VCU Rams and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at EagleBank Arena.

The point spread may have favored VCU on Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 84-82 to the Colonials on a last-minute jump shot From James Bishop IV. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite their loss, VCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Shulga, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Bamisile, who scored 18 points.

Even though they lost, VCU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as George Wash. only pulled down two offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Mason came tearing into Saturday's match with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Billikens by a score of 79-67.

George Mason's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ronald Polite III, who scored 19 points, and Keyshawn Hall, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Polite III has scored all season. Amari Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

The Rams' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Patriots, their victory was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VCU took their victory against George Mason in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 72-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

VCU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.