Who's Playing

Buffalo @ George Mason

Current Records: Buffalo 1-4; George Mason 2-3

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 1 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for GMU as they fell 66-62 to the Belmont Bruins this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Patriots had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Devon Cooper (15 points) and forward Josh Oduro (13 points) were the top scorers for GMU.

Speaking of close games: Buffalo was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 63-59 to the Howard Bison. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of guard Curtis Jones, who had 22 points along with five rebounds. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against the Drake Bulldogs this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The losses put GMU at 2-3 and the Bulls at 1-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots are 26th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. Buffalo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 349th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1 p.m. ET

Monday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.