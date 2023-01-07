Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ George Mason

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 6-8; George Mason 9-6

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the George Mason Patriots and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

GMU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 73-69 to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Guard Victor Bailey Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Loyola Chicago with an 80-57 beatdown courtesy of the Davidson Wildcats on Wednesday. Center Bryce Golden (13 points) and forward Philip Alston (12 points) were the top scorers for the Ramblers.

The losses put GMU at 9-6 and Loyola Chicago at 6-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: GMU is stumbling into the contest with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. Loyola Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.