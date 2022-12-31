Who's Playing
Richmond @ George Mason
Current Records: Richmond 7-6; George Mason 8-5
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Richmond Spiders will be on the road. Richmond and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spiders winning the first 62-59 at home and GMU taking the second 87-84.
The stars were brightly shining for Richmond in an 83-65 win over the Coppin State Eagles on Wednesday. Center Neal Quinn and guard Jason Roche were among the main playmakers for Richmond as the former had 14 points and seven assists and the latter had 16 points.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why GMU was a heavy favorite Friday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were totally in charge last week, breezing past Coppin State 91-53 at home. Five players on the Patriots scored in the double digits: guard Victor Bailey Jr. (17), guard Devon Cooper (15), guard Devin Dinkins (15), forward Ginika Ojiako (13), and forward Josh Oduro (12).
The Spiders are now 7-6 while GMU sits at 8-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Richmond is 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. GMUs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Mason have won seven out of their last 13 games against Richmond.
- Feb 09, 2022 - George Mason 87 vs. Richmond 84
- Feb 07, 2022 - Richmond 62 vs. George Mason 59
- Jan 09, 2021 - Richmond 77 vs. George Mason 57
- Feb 19, 2020 - Richmond 65 vs. George Mason 50
- Jan 18, 2020 - Richmond 97 vs. George Mason 87
- Feb 27, 2019 - George Mason 77 vs. Richmond 63
- Feb 06, 2019 - Richmond 81 vs. George Mason 67
- Mar 03, 2018 - Richmond 93 vs. George Mason 79
- Feb 03, 2018 - George Mason 79 vs. Richmond 75
- Feb 14, 2017 - George Mason 93 vs. Richmond 70
- Jan 22, 2017 - George Mason 82 vs. Richmond 77
- Mar 05, 2016 - George Mason 83 vs. Richmond 73
- Feb 03, 2016 - George Mason 78 vs. Richmond 74