Who's Playing

Richmond @ George Mason

Current Records: Richmond 7-6; George Mason 8-5

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Richmond Spiders will be on the road. Richmond and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spiders winning the first 62-59 at home and GMU taking the second 87-84.

The stars were brightly shining for Richmond in an 83-65 win over the Coppin State Eagles on Wednesday. Center Neal Quinn and guard Jason Roche were among the main playmakers for Richmond as the former had 14 points and seven assists and the latter had 16 points.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why GMU was a heavy favorite Friday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were totally in charge last week, breezing past Coppin State 91-53 at home. Five players on the Patriots scored in the double digits: guard Victor Bailey Jr. (17), guard Devon Cooper (15), guard Devin Dinkins (15), forward Ginika Ojiako (13), and forward Josh Oduro (12).

The Spiders are now 7-6 while GMU sits at 8-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Richmond is 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. GMUs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

Series History

George Mason have won seven out of their last 13 games against Richmond.