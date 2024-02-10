Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 16-7, George Wash. 14-8

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the George Wash. Colonials are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. is crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Loyola Chi. will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

George Mason typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Loyola Chi. proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Patriots by a score of 85-79. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:40 mark of the first half, when Loyola Chi. was facing a 37-25 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Sheldon Edwards, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 3 assists. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Miles Rubin, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, George Wash. managed to keep up with the Rams until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Colonials found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-65 punch to the gut against the Rams. George Wash. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, George Wash. got a solid performance out of Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 23 points along with six rebounds.

The Ramblers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Colonials, their loss dropped their record down to 14-8.

As for their game on Saturday, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Loyola Chi. came up short against the Colonials when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 97-87. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of George Wash.'s James Bishop IV, who scored 40 points along with seven assists. Now that Loyola Chi. knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a 3.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

George Wash. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.