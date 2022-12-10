Who's Playing
American @ George Washington
Current Records: American 6-2; George Washington 5-3
What to Know
The American Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Charles E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the George Washington Colonials will be looking to right the ship.
The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Tuesday, winning 69-61.
Meanwhile, George Washington came up short against the Radford Highlanders on Sunday, falling 86-76. George Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from guard James Bishop, who had 26 points and five assists.
American came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonials when the teams previously met three seasons ago, sneaking past 67-65. Will American repeat their success, or does George Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Washington and American both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 12, 2019 - American 67 vs. George Washington 65
- Dec 29, 2018 - George Washington 71 vs. American 67