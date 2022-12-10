Who's Playing

American @ George Washington

Current Records: American 6-2; George Washington 5-3

What to Know

The American Eagles will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Charles E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the George Washington Colonials will be looking to right the ship.

The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Tuesday, winning 69-61.

Meanwhile, George Washington came up short against the Radford Highlanders on Sunday, falling 86-76. George Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from guard James Bishop, who had 26 points and five assists.

American came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonials when the teams previously met three seasons ago, sneaking past 67-65. Will American repeat their success, or does George Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington and American both have one win in their last two games.