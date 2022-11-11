Who's Playing

Howard @ George Washington

Current Records: Howard 1-1; George Washington 1-0

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials are 4-0 against the Howard Bison since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Colonials have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Howard at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Charles E. Smith Center.

Everything went George Washington's way against the Virginia State Trojans on Monday as they made off with an 85-58 win.

Meanwhile, the Bison had enough points to win and then some against the District of Columbia Firebirds on Wednesday, taking their game 87-74.

Their wins bumped George Washington to 1-0 and Howard to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when George Washington and Howard clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington have won all of the games they've played against Howard in the last eight years.