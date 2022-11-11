Who's Playing
Howard @ George Washington
Current Records: Howard 1-1; George Washington 1-0
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials are 4-0 against the Howard Bison since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Colonials have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Howard at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Charles E. Smith Center.
Everything went George Washington's way against the Virginia State Trojans on Monday as they made off with an 85-58 win.
Meanwhile, the Bison had enough points to win and then some against the District of Columbia Firebirds on Wednesday, taking their game 87-74.
Their wins bumped George Washington to 1-0 and Howard to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when George Washington and Howard clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Washington have won all of the games they've played against Howard in the last eight years.
- Nov 09, 2019 - George Washington 76 vs. Howard 62
- Dec 14, 2018 - George Washington 70 vs. Howard 64
- Nov 10, 2017 - George Washington 84 vs. Howard 75
- Dec 10, 2016 - George Washington 79 vs. Howard 62