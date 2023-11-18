Halftime Report

Georgetown already has more points against Mt St Mary's than they managed in total against Rutgers last Wednesday. Georgetown has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Mt St Mary's 83-72.

If Georgetown keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-2 in no time. On the other hand, Mt St Mary's will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 1-1, Georgetown 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $14.56

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will be playing at home against the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Hoyas came up short against the Scarlet Knights and fell 71-60. Georgetown has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Mt St Mary's proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 74-60.

The Hoyas now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Mountaineers, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

While only Georgetown took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Georgetown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Mt St Mary's finished last season with a 12-16-1 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgetown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 8.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Georgetown has won both of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last 6 years.