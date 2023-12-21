Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgia and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Mt St Mary's 45-34.

Georgia entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Mt St Mary's step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 4-6, Georgia 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 20th at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Mountaineers beat the Red Flash 72-65.

Meanwhile, Georgia had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 66-58. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.9% better than the opposition, as Georgia's was.

Georgia can attribute much of their success to Silas Demary Jr., who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

The Mountaineers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

Mt St Mary's will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-0-1 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia is a big 12.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

