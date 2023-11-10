Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Wake Forest 1-0, Georgia 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Monday.

The point spread may have favored Georgia last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ducks. Georgia found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 21 to 11 on offense.

Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They were the clear victor by a 101-78 margin over the Phoenix.

Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to Andrew Carr, who earned 24 points along with 9 rebounds, and Cameron Hildreth, who earned 33 points along with 6 rebounds. Hunter Sallis was another key contributor, earning 19 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Ducks' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Bulldogs' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Looking ahead, Georgia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with an 11-20 record against the spread.

Georgia came up short against Wake Forest in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 81-71. Will Georgia have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Georgia is a slight 2-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.