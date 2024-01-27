Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-19, Grambling 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss Valley State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miss Valley State Delta Devils and the Grambling Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Miss Valley State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Monday, the Delta Devils came up short against the Rattlers and fell 81-70. Miss Valley State has not had much luck with Florida A&M recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Grambling entered their tilt with Southern Utah with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers strolled past the Jaguars with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 79-62. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 35.3% better than the opposition, as Grambling's was.

The Delta Devils' defeat was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-19. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-11 record this season.

Miss Valley State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. This contest will be their 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-13 against the spread).

Miss Valley State came up short against Grambling in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 65-61. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grambling is a big 18-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.