Halftime Report

Southern Utah is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-30 lead against Grambling.

Southern Utah came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-8, Grambling 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Grambling Tigers and the Southern Utah Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Grambling, who comes in off a win.

Grambling has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Rattlers by a score of 65-52 on Monday.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Southern Utah's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 83-81. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

While only Grambling took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Southern Utah is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Grambling beat Southern Utah 69-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Utah.