Who's Playing

Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Mary Baldwin 0-0, Hampton 3-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will host the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 11th at Hampton Convocation Center.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mary Baldwin were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 17 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Mary Baldwin finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Hampton finished with a dismal 8-23 record.