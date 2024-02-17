Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Towson 16-10, Hampton 5-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Towson Tigers and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Coastal Athletic clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Towson, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.5% better than the opposition, a fact Towson proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 61-52. The win made it back-to-back wins for Towson.

Meanwhile, Hampton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 93-73 defeat to the Seawolves. Hampton has not had much luck with the Seawolves recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Pirates, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-21.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Towson beat the Pirates 86-72 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Towson has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 3 years.