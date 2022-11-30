Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Hartford

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 3-5; Hartford 3-6

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between Fairleigh Dickinson and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Knights falling 77-63 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 92-58, which was the final score in Hartford's tilt against the Colgate Raiders on Sunday.

Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Fairleigh Dickinson against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Fairleigh Dickinson is now 3-5 while Hartford sits at 3-6. The Knights are 2-2 after losses this year, the Hawks 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.