Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Hartford

Current Records: Merrimack 11-16; Hartford 5-21

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Chase Family Arena. The Warriors should still be riding high after a win, while Hartford will be looking to regain their footing.

Merrimack bagged a 75-68 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hartford found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-53 punch to the gut against the South Alabama Jaguars on Monday. Hartford was surely aware of their 19.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Merrimack's victory brought them up to 11-16 while the Hawks' loss pulled them down to 5-21. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.8 on average. Hartfords have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Series History

Merrimack have won both of the games they've played against Hartford in the last nine years.