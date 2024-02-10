Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Dartmouth 5-14, Harvard 11-8

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

Dartmouth has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Lavietes Pavilion without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Dartmouth found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 72-56 fall against the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Crimson came up short against the Big Red on Saturday and fell 89-76.

The Big Green have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season. As for the Crimson, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.

Dartmouth was able to grind out a solid win over the Crimson in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 87-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dartmouth since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Harvard has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.