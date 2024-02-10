Who's Playing
Dartmouth Big Green @ Harvard Crimson
Current Records: Dartmouth 5-14, Harvard 11-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Dartmouth has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Lavietes Pavilion without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Dartmouth found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 72-56 fall against the Lions.
Meanwhile, the Crimson came up short against the Big Red on Saturday and fell 89-76.
The Big Green have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season. As for the Crimson, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.
Dartmouth was able to grind out a solid win over the Crimson in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 87-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dartmouth since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Harvard has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Dartmouth 87 vs. Harvard 82
- Jan 16, 2023 - Dartmouth 60 vs. Harvard 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - Dartmouth 76 vs. Harvard 54
- Jan 17, 2022 - Harvard 60 vs. Dartmouth 59
- Jan 25, 2020 - Harvard 70 vs. Dartmouth 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Harvard 67 vs. Dartmouth 62
- Jan 26, 2019 - Harvard 64 vs. Dartmouth 59
- Jan 12, 2019 - Dartmouth 81 vs. Harvard 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Harvard 62 vs. Dartmouth 57
- Jan 06, 2018 - Harvard 61 vs. Dartmouth 51