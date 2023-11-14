Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Northeastern 1-1, Harvard 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will head out on the road to face off against the Harvard Crimson at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lavietes Pavilion. Northeastern might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Huskies came up short against the Explorers and fell 79-74.

Despite their defeat, Northeastern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joe Pridgen, who earned 18 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Masai Troutman, who earned 17 points.

Even though they lost, Northeastern were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as La Salle only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the Crimson were able to grind out a solid victory over the Owls on Friday, taking the game 89-76. The win made it back-to-back wins for Harvard.

Harvard's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Malik Mack, who earned 20 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals, and Chandler Pigge, who earned 23 points. Chisom Okpara was another key contributor, earning 17 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Explorers' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Huskies' loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

Northeastern is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-19 record against the spread.

Northeastern and Harvard were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Northeastern came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Northeastern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.





The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Northeastern has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Harvard.