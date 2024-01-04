Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Charleston 9-4, Hofstra 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Charleston has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Charleston Cougars and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Charleston has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 440 points over their last five contests.

Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 96-59 win over the Cavaliers. That looming 96-59 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Charleston yet this season.

Meanwhile, the Pride couldn't handle the Red Storm on Saturday and fell 84-79. Hofstra has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Hofstra had strong showings from Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and three blocks, and Tyler Thomas, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 9-4 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.8 points per game. As for the Pride, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Charleston and Hofstra are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Charleston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Charleston came up short against Hofstra in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 85-81. Can Charleston avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Hofstra has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charleston.