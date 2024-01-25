Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: William & Mary 7-12, Hofstra 10-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hofstra is 8-2 against William & Mary since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. William & Mary took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Hofstra, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Pride were able to grind out a solid victory over the Seawolves, taking the game 80-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for Hofstra.

Hofstra can attribute much of their success to Jaquan Carlos, who scored 23 points along with six assists, and Darlinstone Dubar, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Dubar scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. William & Mary didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, William & Mary got a solid performance out of Chase Lowe, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for William & Mary was Gabe Dorsey's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

William & Mary struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Pride's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-9. As for the Tribe, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Hofstra have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Hofstra against William & Mary in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 94-46 victory. With Hofstra ahead 51-14 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.