Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Hofstra and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 28-22, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Hofstra keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-9 in no time. On the other hand, William & Mary will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

William & Mary Tribe @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: William & Mary 7-12, Hofstra 10-9

Hofstra is 8-2 against William & Mary since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. William & Mary took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Hofstra, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Pride were able to grind out a solid victory over the Seawolves, taking the game 80-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for Hofstra.

Hofstra can attribute much of their success to Jaquan Carlos, who scored 23 points along with six assists, and Darlinstone Dubar, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Dubar scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 76-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. William & Mary didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, William & Mary got a solid performance out of Chase Lowe, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for William & Mary was Gabe Dorsey's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

William & Mary struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Pride's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-9. As for the Tribe, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Hofstra have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Hofstra against William & Mary in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 94-46 victory. With Hofstra ahead 51-14 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Hofstra is a big 13.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.