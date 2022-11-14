Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ No. 3 Houston

Current Records: Oral Roberts 1-1; Houston 2-0

What to Know

The #3 Houston Cougars will look to defend their home court Monday against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Houston took their matchup against the Saint Joseph's Hawks this past Friday by a conclusive 81-55 score. J'Wan Roberts and Jarace Walker were among the main playmakers for the Cougars as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards and the latter had 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was totally in charge this past Friday, breezing past the John Brown Golden Eagles 95-62 at home.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Houston up to 2-0 and Oral Roberts to 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cougars come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11.1. Less enviably, Oral Roberts is stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oral Roberts.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.99

Odds

The Cougars are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.