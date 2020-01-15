Houston vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Houston vs. SMU basketball game
Who's Playing
SMU @ Houston
Current Records: SMU 12-3; Houston 12-4
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs' road trip will continue as they head to Fertitta Center at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 71-68 to the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday. G Tyson Jolly had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: the Houston Cougars needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 63-61 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The top scorer for Houston was G Caleb Mills (22 points).
SMU isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The odds have been favorable for the Mustangs against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-1 ATS in away games but only 8-6-1 all in all.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against SMU.
- Mar 07, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. SMU 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - SMU 76 vs. Houston 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - SMU 77 vs. Houston 73
