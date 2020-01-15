Houston vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

SMU @ Houston

Current Records: SMU 12-3; Houston 12-4

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs' road trip will continue as they head to Fertitta Center at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 71-68 to the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday. G Tyson Jolly had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: the Houston Cougars needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 63-61 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The top scorer for Houston was G Caleb Mills (22 points).

SMU isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The odds have been favorable for the Mustangs against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-1 ATS in away games but only 8-6-1 all in all.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last eight games against SMU.