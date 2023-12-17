Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: UTEP 6-4, Abilene Chr. 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Abilene Chr. Wildcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the UTEP Miners at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Chr. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Abilene Chr. scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They blew past the Yellow Jackets, posting a 120-69 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Abilene Chr. has managed all season.

Meanwhile, UTEP managed to keep up with Oregon until halftime last Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Miners ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 71-49 walloping at the hands of the Ducks. Having soared to a lofty 90 points in the game before, UTEP's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite their defeat, UTEP saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Otis Frazier III, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Frazier III has scored all season.

The Wildcats' win ended a six-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 4-6. As for the Miners, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season.

Looking forward to Sunday, Abilene Chr. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 0-2 against the spread).

Odds

Abilene Chr. is a slight 1-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.